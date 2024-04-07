Clase gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fourth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Twins.

The 26-year-old right-hander led the majors in saves each of the last two seasons, and he's already jumped out in front in 2024 by converting all four of his chances. Clase also has an encouraging 4:0 K:BB in 4.0 innings to go along with his 0.00 ERA, after his strikeout rate dipped to a career-low 7.9 K/9 in 2023. He remains arguably the most stable closer in the game, offering solid ratios and a team environment that sees him get the lion's share of the save opportunities for a team that isn't built to blow out the opposition.