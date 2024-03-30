Clase allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning and earned a save over Oakland on Friday.

After a fielding error and a base hit, Clase faced a bit of a jam before closing out the game with a double play. He needed just eight total pitches to finish off Friday's win. The 26-year-old picked up right where he left off after leading the MLB in saves during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. Clase arguably has the most job safety among any closer in the league and should be among the league leaders once again.