Clase gave up one hit and struck out two during a scoreless inning to earn a save Tuesday against Seattle.

Clase took the mound with three runs of cushion, and the Guardians' lead was never threatened. He's now converted on both of his save chances this season and looks set to push for a third straight 40-plus save campaign. However, the question mark comes with Clase's efficiency, having posted a career-worst 3.22 ERA and blowing 12 saves in 2023 after previously having not blown more than five in a single year.