Clase has allowed two hits and struck out four batters over his first two Cactus League appearances.

Clase saved 44 of his 56 opportunities last season, and while it wasn't the dominance he displayed in the previous two years, he was never at risk of losing ninth-inning duties. Clase should continue in the closer role this season. James Karinchak (shoulder) and Trevor Stephan (elbow) are already banged up in the spring, leaving Scott Barlow as the Guardians' top option for saves when Clase is unavailable.