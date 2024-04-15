Florial hit a solo home run as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Florial enjoyed a vengeful weekend, hitting his first two homers of the season against his former team over the last two days. The outfielder is still batting .190 through 25 plate appearances, to go with a 4:10 BB:K, but it looks like he's starting to build some momentum. Florial remains in a crowded competition for playing time between center field, right field and designated hitter, and he should have chances to draw into the lineup at least versus right-handed pitchers.