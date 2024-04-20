Florial went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Athletics.

This was Florial's first multi-hit effort of the season. After a slow start, he's hit safely in four of his last six games while driving in all five of his RBI over that span. The outfielder is batting .235 with two home runs, a stolen base and four runs scored over 39 plate appearances, but it appears he is gaining traction as a regular in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers.