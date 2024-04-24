Florial will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Florial will get his second straight start against a right-handed starting pitcher (Cooper Criswell) after he went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win. The 26-year-old looks to be gaining traction as Cleveland's primary designated hitter.