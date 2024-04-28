Florial is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Florial finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games, with two of those absences coming against right-handed pitching. Florial appeared to have recently supplanted Ramon Laureano for a regular spot in the lineup as the Guardians' top option at designated hitter, but manager Stephen Vogt looks like he may just prefer to have a number of different players rotate at that spot.