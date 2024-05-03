Florial is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Florial will get a rare off day against a right-handed pitcher, with Jose Ramirez filling in at DH and Gabriel Arias playing third against the Angels' Jose Soriano. Time on the bench against RHP could become more common though, as Florial has stumbled to a .196 batting average and a 40.6 percent strikeout rate through 20 games and 64 plate appearances.