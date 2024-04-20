Florial isn't in the Guardians' lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.
With lefty Alex Wood set to start on the mound for Oakland, the left-handed bat of Florial will begin Saturday's contest in the dugout. His absence will move Josh Naylor into the DH spot while David Fry picks up a start at first base and bats second.
More News
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Three-hit effort Friday•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Playing time trending up•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Goes yard again•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Lifts homer in nightcap•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Won't start Saturday vs. A's•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Records steal in win•