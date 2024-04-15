Florial will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game in Boston.

It's the fourth straight start against a right-hander for Florial, and in the game he didn't start versus a lefty he came off the bench to hit a pinch-hit home run. Florial is 2-for-9 with two home runs and a 4:2 K:BB over that stretch. Ramon Laureano and Will Brennan will be on the bench Monday.