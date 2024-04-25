Florial is out of the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Red Sox.
Florial had started four of the previous five games versus right-handers but will take a seat Thursday against righty Chase Anderson. Jose Ramirez will get a day out of the infield and serve as the Guardians' designated hitter Thursday while Florial is on the bench.
