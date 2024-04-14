Florial went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Yankees in the second game of a doubleheader.

Florial went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in the matinee before getting his third hit and first homer as a Guardian -- against his former organization -- in the nightcap. The outfielder is still hitting a paltry .150 with one stolen base, one RBI, two runs scored and a triple over 24 plate appearances. Florial is competing Ramon Laureano, Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan for playing time between center field, right field and designated hitter, and none of them have made compelling cases to grab a starting role so far.