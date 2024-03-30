Florial is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Oakland.
With the Guardians starting right-hander Ross Stripling on Friday, Florial started at DH and finished 0-for-3 with one walk, one stolen base and two strikeouts. Against left-hander JP Sears on Saturday, Florial will head back to the bench, while Jose Ramirez moves to DH and Gabriel Arias starts at third base.
