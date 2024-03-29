Cantillo will be out for 8-to-10 weeks due to a left hamstring strain he sustained at the end of spring training, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Cantillo gave up four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five over seven innings in spring training, and the Guardians optioned the left-hander to Triple-A Columbus on March 12. The hamstring strain occurred at the end of spring training, and will result in Cantillo missing at least the first two months of the minor-league season.