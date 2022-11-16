Cantillo (shoulder) was added to the Guardians' 40-man roster Tuesday.
Cantillo had a 1.93 ERA through 14 outings with Double-A Akron last season but missed the final two months of the campaign with shoulder soreness. The injury won't prevent him from being added to the 40-man roster as Cleveland protects him from the Rule 5 draft.
