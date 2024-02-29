Cantillo allowed a run on a hit and a walk over two innings in Wednesday's Cactus League start versus the Diamondbacks.

Cantillo pitched a clean first inning, but a walk, two wild pitches and a double led to Arizona's first run in the second. It's encouraging to see Cantillo work as a starter this spring, but with just over half a season of experience at the Triple-A level (4.64 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111:55 K:BB), it's fairly likely the 24-year-old will need more time with Columbus this season. Logan Allen (shoulder) has yet to make his spring debut, but the Guardians have veteran Carlos Carrasco in camp on an NRI, so Cantillo doesn't have a clear path to the No. 5 spot in the rotation.