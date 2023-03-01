Cantillo (shoulder) completed a throwing session last week on the back fields at the Guardians' minor-league camp, SI.com reports.
Cantillo was added to the Guardians' 40-man roster over the winter and is attending big-league camp, but he has yet to make his Cactus League debut. His absence from Cleveland's spring pitching schedule is likely more of a reflection of the fact that he's not a serious candidate to make the Opening Day roster, as the 23-year-old lefty looks to be healthy again after shoulder soreness sidelined him for the final two months of the minor-league season. Cantillo submitted a 1.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 87:28 K:BB in 60.2 innings for Double-A Akron before succumbing to the shoulder injury.
