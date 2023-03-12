Cantillo was optioned Sunday to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Cantillo was limited to only 60.2 innings of work in 2022 because of soreness in his left shoulder, but he was effective in those innings with a 1.93 ERA for Double-A Akron over 14 appearances -- 13 of those starts. The southpaw will open the year in the Columbus rotation in Triple-A, but there's certainly a chance he could finish the year with Cleveland if he's even close to as successful as he was in 2022.