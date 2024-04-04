Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 victory over the Mariners.

Ramirez kicked off a three-run first inning for the Guardians with an RBI double before coming around to score on an infield single from Will Brennan. The third baseman would strike again in his third at-bat, sending home Steven Kwan with another double as Cleveland jumped out to a commanding 6-0 lead. Ramirez has recorded multiple hits in back-to-back games while also scoring two runs in each of those contests. He's now batting .385 through three games this month.