Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Ramirez set the tone with a first-inning blast, but that was his lone hit of the game. He has gone 2-for-10 with a homer and a triple, as well as three RBI and two runs scored, through the first two games of the season. Ramirez hit third against right-hander Ross Stripling, but it's expected the Cleveland third baseman will bat either second or third throughout the season, and it's unclear how much the opposing pitcher will impact manager Stephen Vogt's decisions.