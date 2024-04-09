Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Monday's 4-0 win over the White Sox.

Ramirez took a fifth-inning Bryan Shaw slider over the right-field wall to provide the Guardians with their winning margin. It was the second homer for Ramirez who had gone 43 at-bats since hitting his first home run during the second game of the season. Despite the relatively slow start in the power department, Ramirez has maintained his typical run production, collecting his eighth and ninth RBI through the Guardians' first 10 games.