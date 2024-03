Ramirez has gone 6-for-33 (.182) with three home runs over 12 Cactus League games.

Ramirez is as much of a lock as anyone in the Guardians' lineup, with the third baseman expected to hit either second or third most of the time. While he hasn't hit well in spring, there's no reason to worry about his playing time -- he should be a near-everyday option between the hot corner and designated hitter.