Naylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.

Naylor's eighth-inning blast got the Guardians within a run, but the comeback fell short. He's hit safely in each of his first four games of the season, and he's knocked in a run in each of the last two. The first baseman is 6-for-16 with two doubles, a home run and three runs scored. Naylor may not get every start at first versus southpaws -- he's been in the lineup for one of the Guardians' two games versus a lefty starter, with David Fry taking first in the other.