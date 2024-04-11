Naylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double, a walk and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

The Naylor brothers sparked the comeback, as Josh got Cleveland on the board with a solo shot in the fourth inning and Bo hit a two-run blast in the same frame. Both of them drove in a run in the 10th as well to finish what they started. The elder Naylor, Josh, is slashing .333/.417/.641 with three homers, nine RBI, eight runs scored, three doubles and a 5:4 BB:K over 48 plate appearances as a near-everyday presence in the lineup at first base.