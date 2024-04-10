Naylor went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the White Sox.

Naylor has hit safely in eight of 10 games this season, and he also doubled his walk count for the year Tuesday. The first baseman is batting .314 with two homers, seven RBI, six runs scored and two doubles over 43 plate appearances. He's been caught stealing on his only attempt so far, but Naylor's game is mostly based on carrying a strong average and supplementing that with decent power and run-production skills in the heart of the Guardians' order.