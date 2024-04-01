Naylor went 2-for-4 with a run batted in Sunday against the Athletics.

Naylor drove in Jose Ramirez in the eighth inning to tie the ballgame at 3-3, marking his first RBi of the 2024 season. In three appearances, Naylor is batting 5-for-12 (.417) with a pair of doubles and two runs scored while having struck out just once. With righty Emerson Hancock listed as the Mariners' expected starter, expect Naylor to be part of the Guardians lineup once again Monday.