Sandlin (2-0) struck out two and didn't allow a hit or a walk over a scoreless inning to earn the win Saturday over the Twins.

Starter Carlos Carrasco labored through three innings, and Sandlin relieved him in the fourth. Sandlin did well in that frame, but he hit a batter and allowed another to reach on a fielder's choice in the fifth before exiting for Cade Smith, who escaped the jam. Sandlin is through 4.2 scoreless and hitless innings to open the year while adding an 8:3 K:BB and two hit batsmen. The right-hander has served in more of a fireman capacity so far, and his lack of high-leverage opportunities gives him little fantasy appeal.