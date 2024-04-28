Sandlin picked up a save against Atlanta on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Regular Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase pitched a scoreless ninth frame to send the game into extra innings, so Sandlin was handed the ball with the Guardians up two runs in the 11th. The right-hander didn't have any trouble getting through the heart of the Atlanta lineup, retiring Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley in order on just 11 pitches. There's no arguing that this was an impressive performance by Sandlin, but with Clase locked in as one of the league's most secure closers, it's unlikely Sandlin gets many more save chances moving forward.