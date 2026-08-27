The Tigers released Sandlin on Tuesday.

Sandlin appeared in eight games at the big-league level with the Angels earlier this season before losing his spot on the 40-man roster and electing free agency in May. He joined the Tigers on a minor-league deal shortly thereafter but was unable to earn another look in the majors despite submitting a 3.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB in 36 innings at Triple-A Toledo. Given those strong results, the 29-year-old righty shouldn't have much difficulty finding work in another organization.