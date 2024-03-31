Sandlin (1-0) struck out two and hit one batter in a scoreless inning to earn the win Saturday over the Athletics. He did not walk a batter or allow a hit.

Tanner Bibee was inefficient with five walks in a four-inning start. Sandlin took care of the fifth inning and was credited for the win as the Guardians' bullpen pitched five hitless innings. Sandlin has four strikeouts over two innings this season, and he's yet to walk a batter or give up a hit. He's not in the high-leverage mix for 2024, but he had a 3.75 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 10 holds over 61 appearances in 2023.