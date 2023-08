Sandlin (5-5) allowed a run on one hit without recording an out to take the loss in Friday's 9-8 defeat at the hands of the Rays.

Sandlin served up a walk-off solo home run to Wander Franco just three pitches into his ninth-inning appearance after the Guardians had rallied to tie the game. With three runs allowed over three innings, two losses and two holds to begin August, it's been a rough stretch for Sandlin. He's now at a 3.65 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB through 44.1 innings overall.