Sandlin (3-0) allowed a hit and struck out one without walking a batter over 1.1 innings to earn the win Monday over the Tigers.

Sandlin is on a six-inning scoreless streak, during which he has permitted three baserunners (two hits, one hit batsman). The right-hander has been a go-to option for manager Stephen Vogt -- Sandlin is already up to 19 appearances this season, tied with teammates Emmanuel Clase and Scott Barlow for the major-league lead. Through 17.2 innings, Sandlin has pitched to a 2.04 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB while adding a save and two holds. He's not a full-time high-leverage reliever, but he's been steady for a strong Guardians bullpen when called upon.