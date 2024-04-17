Bibee came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the Red Sox, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

A solo shot by Enmanuel Valdez in the fourth inning accounted for the only damage off Bibee, who tossed 60 of 92 pitches before exiting with a 5-1 lead. Unfortunately, the Guardians' bullpen couldn't secure his second win of the year. Bibee will take a 4.82 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB through 18.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up for a rematch with the Red Sox early next week back in Cleveland.