The Guardians reinstated McKenzie (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday in Minnesota, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

McKenzie will be making his season debut after missing the first two months while recovering from a right teres major muscle strain. The right-hander was outstanding during the 2022 season with a 2.96 ERA over 191 innings, and while there may be a bit of rust to shake off, it's reasonable to expect him to be a strong fantasy option for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. He logged 10.1 innings over the course of his three-start rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus, pitching to a 4.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB.