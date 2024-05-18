McKenzie did not factor into the decision Friday against the Twins, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

McKenzie posted his second consecutive quality start with the effort Friday. The Cleveland right-hander has tossed six straight starts allowing two or fewer runs while generating five or more strikeouts, producing a 2.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 35:19 K:BB in 34 innings over that time. McKenzie is scheduled to face the Mets at home in his next outing.