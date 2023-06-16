McKenzie was scratched from his scheduled start Friday versus the Diamondbacks due to right elbow discomfort, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Touki Toussaint has been brought up from Triple-A Columbus for an emergency assignment in McKenzie's place. McKenzie is not going on the injured list just yet, but the Guardians are probably still evaluating the situation. He missed the first two months of the 2023 regular season due to a right teres major muscle (shoulder) strain and had allowed five earned runs on eight hits and four walks through 10 innings (two starts) since returning June 4.