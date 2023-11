Neris declined his $8.5 million player option for 2024 on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Neris will receive a $1 million buyout and enter the free agent market after enjoying the best statistical season of his career (1.71 ERA, 1.05 WHIP). Neris will turn 35 in June, so a long-term deal isn't likely, but he should have little trouble finding a place to pitch in 2024.