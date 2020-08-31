Civale (3-4) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cardinals.

Civale got through the first inning without incident, but took the majority of his damage in the second frame. He surrendered two hits and a walk to load the bases, and he ultimately allowed four earned runs before being able to retire the side. This was only Civale's second start in which he's been charged with three or more runs, and he maintains a 3.72 ERA with a 43:6 K:BB across 46 innings through seven outings. He'll look to bounceback in his next turn through the rotation, currently projected to come Saturday against Milwaukee.