Quantrill gave up six runs on six hits over 2.2 innings with three strikeouts in Saturday's spring training loss to the White Sox. He's given up 12 earned runs in 11 innings (9.82 ERA) this spring. However, manager Terry Francona downplayed his struggles. "This kid is going to be fine," Francona told MLB.com.

Quantrill is battling Logan Allen for the fifth starter role and at least statistically he's falling far behind. Quantrill has nine walks and nine strikeouts in 11 innings as well. Allen has a 1.00 ERA (1 ER in 9 IP) this spring. Francona's comments appear to say the race is closer than the numbers, but it's hard to feel confident about Quantrill making the rotation at this point. Still, the Indians may not make a decision until the final week of spring training.