Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Gives up four homers in no decision

Carrasco allowed four runs on seven hits and zero walks across 7.2 innings during Saturday's 5-4 win over the Mariners. He struck out nine but did not factor in the decision.

Carrasco did a fantastic job limiting baserunners on Saturday but was hurt by the long ball, though thankfully all four homers he surrendered were solo shots. The 32-year-old had given up four home runs over 27.2 innings this season prior to Saturday. Carrasco will carry a 5.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 50:7 K:BB into Thursday start versus the White Sox.