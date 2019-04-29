Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out eight in loss

Carrasco (2-3) yielded four runs on six hits and two walks in 6.2 innings Sunday, taking the loss against Houston. He gave up a home run and struck out eight batters.

Carrasco completed dominated the Astros through six innings, allowing just one hit and no runs. He then got drilled for four runs -- including a three-run homer -- in the seventh inning. He actually lowered his ERA to 5.86 in 27.2 innings on the year. He'll look to get back in the win column against Seattle on Sunday.

