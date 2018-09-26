Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Takes loss in relief appearance

Carrasco (16-10) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks across 4.1 innings Tuesday to take the loss against the White Sox. He struck out eight.

Carrasco followed Trevor Bauer in this one, entering in the fifth inning. Though he started well enough, he narrowly escaped a jam in the eighth inning and blew a two-run lead in the ninth, when he allowed four of five hitters to reach as the home team plated three runs to win. Carrasco worked up to 81 pitches in this relief outing and should be sufficiently stretched out to take on a normal workload Sunday against the Royals in his final regular-season start.