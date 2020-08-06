Arroyo was designated for assignment Thursday.

The Indians needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for Delino DeShields, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Arroyo also did not have any minor-league options remaining. He has made just one plate appearance so far this season for the big club and was clearly not in the team's short-term plans. It would not be surprising if a rebuilding club takes a chance on the former top-100 prospect.

