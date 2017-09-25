Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 10 to grab 18th win

Kluber (18-4) allowed two runs (none earned) on six hits and a pair of walks to pick up the win against the Mariners on Sunday. He struck out 10.

There were plenty of baserunners during the Klubot's outing, but he managed to limit the damage to just a two-run home run by Ben Gamel in the fifth inning. With another 10 K's on the ledger, the Cy Young Award winner now has an absurd 47:3 K:BB in 38 innings pitched during the month of September to go along with a 5-0 record and a 0.71 ERA. Kluber will look to finish the regular season on a high note when he makes his final start before the playoffs against the White Sox next weekend.