Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 10 to grab 18th win
Kluber (18-4) allowed two runs (none earned) on six hits and a pair of walks to pick up the win against the Mariners on Sunday. He struck out 10.
There were plenty of baserunners during the Klubot's outing, but he managed to limit the damage to just a two-run home run by Ben Gamel in the fifth inning. With another 10 K's on the ledger, the Cy Young Award winner now has an absurd 47:3 K:BB in 38 innings pitched during the month of September to go along with a 5-0 record and a 0.71 ERA. Kluber will look to finish the regular season on a high note when he makes his final start before the playoffs against the White Sox next weekend.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Tosses seven beautiful innings Sunday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Tames Tigers with shutout Tuesday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 13 in 15th win•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Continues dominance in Saturday win•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Beats Yankees behind eight strong innings•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 12 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...