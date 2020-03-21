Manager Terry Francona did not express concern over Santana's poor performance at the plate during spring training, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Santana collected only five hits while striking out 10 times in 25 plate appearances during spring training. However, Francona cited his bat speed and defensive play as reasons for optimism, despite his poor performance at the dish. Santana is projected to be the team's starting left fielder, and his path to playing time got clearer after the club sent Bobby Bradley to the minors Thursday.