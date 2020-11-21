Arias was added to Cleveland's 40-man roster Friday.

Arias was traded from San Diego to Cleveland at the end of August last year, and he'll unsurprisingly join the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 20-year-old flashed his power at the High-A level in 2019, hitting .302 with 17 home runs and 75 RBI.

More News