Arias went 2-for-5 with two RBI, two runs and a stolen base during Saturday's 12-3 win against the A's.

The 24-year-old made his first start of the season Saturday and took advantage of the opportunity with a multi-hit game, which he did just 15 times in 88 starts last season. Arias is working in a utility role to begin 2024 after Brayan Rocchio won the starting shortstop job during spring training.