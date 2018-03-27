Indians' Jack Leathersich: Claimed by Indians, optioned to minors
Leathersich was claimed off waivers by the Indians on Tuesday.
Leathersich was immediately optioned to Triple-A Columbus upon being claimed by Cleveland. He spent most of the 2017 season with Triple-A Iowa, posting a respectable 2.84 ERA and 72:28 K:BB across 44.1 innings of relief. The 27-year-old also saw some time in the majors, notching a 3.60 ERA and seven strikeouts across 5.0 innings. He should serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Indians in 2018. In order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Leathersich, Rob Refsnyder was traded to the Rays for cash considerations.
