Rangers' Jack Leathersich: Inks deal with Rangers
Leathersich agreed to a minor-league contract with Texas on Friday.
Leathersich spent the past season at the Triple-A level within Cleveland's organization, logging a 3.98 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 31.2 innings of work. He will provide additional depth for the Rangers' bullpen in 2019.
More News
-
Jack Leathersich: Granted release by Indians•
-
Indians' Jack Leathersich: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Jack Leathersich: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Jack Leathersich: Claimed by Indians, optioned to minors•
-
Pirates' Jack Leathersich: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Jack Leathersich: Recalled from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...